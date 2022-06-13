Delhi Police prepares for Rahul Gandhi’s ED appearance

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised passengers that buses would be barred from entering New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road. Between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., the city traffic police recommended people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Man Singh Road.

With Congress workers protesting Rahul Gandhi's appearance in front of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police devised some special traffic measures in anticipation of traffic bottlenecks.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised passengers that buses would be barred from entering New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road. Between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., the city traffic police recommended people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Man Singh Road.

Traffic movement on certain highways would be prohibited due to specific measures, according to the Delhi Traffic Police. Please avoid the intersections of Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Claridges, Q-point, Sunehri Masjid, Maulana Azad Road, and Man Singh Road, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Also Read | 'Modi government is shaken': Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

Heavy barricades have been erected in front of Gandhi's house and the offices of the All India Congress Committee, as party workers protested Gandhi's summoning. Some politicians were also detained while chanting slogans in favour of Gandhi.

On Sunday, Sachin Pilot in Lucknow, Vivek Tankha in Raipur, Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Sanjay Nirupam in Shimla, Ranjeet Ranjan in Chandigarh, Pawan Khera in Ahmedabad, and Alka Lamba in Dehradun held press conferences to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and accuse the BJP of engaging in vendetta politics.

Gandhi had already been asked to appear before the agency on June 2, but he requested a new date since he was travelling at the time.

Also Read: National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices

The issue involves an investigation into suspected financial irregularities at the party-backed Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Young Indian Pvt Limited owns Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the publication. Officials stated that the agency intended to record the Gandhis' comments under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.