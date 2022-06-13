Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police prepares for Rahul Gandhi’s ED appearance

    The Delhi Traffic Police has advised passengers that buses would be barred from entering New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road. Between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., the city traffic police recommended people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Man Singh Road.

    Delhi Police prepares for Rahul Gandhi s ED appearance gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    With Congress workers protesting Rahul Gandhi's appearance in front of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police devised some special traffic measures in anticipation of traffic bottlenecks.

    The Delhi Traffic Police has advised passengers that buses would be barred from entering New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, and Prithviraj Road. Between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., the city traffic police recommended people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, and Man Singh Road.

    Traffic movement on certain highways would be prohibited due to specific measures, according to the Delhi Traffic Police. Please avoid the intersections of Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Claridges, Q-point, Sunehri Masjid, Maulana Azad Road, and Man Singh Road, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

    Also Read | 'Modi government is shaken': Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

    Heavy barricades have been erected in front of Gandhi's house and the offices of the All India Congress Committee, as party workers protested Gandhi's summoning. Some politicians were also detained while chanting slogans in favour of Gandhi.

    On Sunday, Sachin Pilot in Lucknow, Vivek Tankha in Raipur, Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, Sanjay Nirupam in Shimla, Ranjeet Ranjan in Chandigarh, Pawan Khera in Ahmedabad, and Alka Lamba in Dehradun held press conferences to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and accuse the BJP of engaging in vendetta politics.

    Gandhi had already been asked to appear before the agency on June 2, but he requested a new date since he was travelling at the time.

    Also Read: National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices

    The issue involves an investigation into suspected financial irregularities at the party-backed Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper. Young Indian Pvt Limited owns Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the publication. Officials stated that the agency intended to record the Gandhis' comments under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi government is shaken: Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance - adt

    'Modi government is shaken': Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Delhi recorded at least 42 degrees Celsius on 25 days this summer highest since 2012 gcw

    Delhi recorded at least 42 degrees Celsius on 25 days this summer, highest since 2012

    Moose Wala murder case: Pune police nab alleged shooter Santosh Jadhav

    Moose Wala murder case: Pune police nab alleged shooter Santosh Jadhav

    Viral Order deputes 7 veterinary doctors for Fatehpur DM's cow

    It's Viral: 7 veterinary doctors deputed for Fatehpur DM's cow

    Recent Stories

    Rupee hits new all time low slides past 78 29 per US Dollar for first time gcw

    Rupee hits new all-time low, slides past 78.29 per US Dollar for first time

    Who is Siddhanth Kapoor Shakti Kapoor reacts to son alleged drug consumption drb

    Who is Siddhanth Kapoor? Shakti Kapoor reacts to son’s alleged drug consumption

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result likely to be declared on July 15, Know websites, other details - adt

    Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Class 10th result likely to be declared on June 15, Know websites, other details

    JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit card likely to be released today know how to download gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 admit card likely to be released today; know how to download

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Zaheer Khan points out issues Rahul Dravid needs to address with Team India-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: Zaheer Khan points out issues Rahul Dravid needs to address with Team India

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon