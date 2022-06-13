'Modi government is shaken': Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

The Congress leader added that the party intends to organise a 'peaceful protest march to the ED office led by Rahul Gandhi.'

In Delhi, on Monday morning, Congress supporters and workers began to raise slogans ahead of their party leader Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate appearance in the National Herald case. According to media reports, some party supporters were detained by the police near their party headquarters.

Following the same, a press conference was held at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, where party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the 'coward Modi Government is trying to suppress the truth' and has imposed an 'undeclared emergency in Central Delhi' for the same. The Congressman also referred to the ED as a 'puppet of the Modi Government.'

Surjewala stated, "The cowardly Modi government has erected several police barriers and personnel in Central Delhi, declaring an unofficial state of emergency. This demonstrates that Congress is shaking the Modi government."

The Congress leader also added that the party intends to organise a 'peaceful protest march to the ED office led by Rahul Gandhi.'

"Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will stage a peaceful protest march to the ED office. We are the guardians of the Constitution, and we will not be intimidated or frightened. Modi's government has been rattled by Congress, as seen by the deployment of a big police force," Randeep Singh Surjewala stated.

'The Modi government, with its puppet, the ED, has challenged the truth,' said the Congress leader, adding that the 'truth will not bow down.'

Surjewala stated, "Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the 'Satya ka Sangram' (Truth Revolution) will continue. How can this ruling regime silence the voice of the Congress when even the British could not do so during the liberation struggle?"

Security has also been tightened up near the investigation agency's headquarters. Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party termed the demonstrations "a phoney satyagraha" on Sunday, further protests are scheduled throughout the day in the national capital and other parts of the country.

Near the city's All India Congress Committee headquarters, party activists were seen brandishing signs in favour of Gandhi. Balloons bearing photographs of the former Congress chief and the words 'Satyameva Jayate' (truth always wins) were flying over the air.

The Delhi Police had refused the party permission to organise protests in the national capital late on Sunday, citing "communal tensions" and the VVIP movement. However, this did not deter the parties' leaders from conducting protests.

The BJP's spokesperson, Sambit Patra, criticised the party on Sunday for planning a "Satyagrah" protest in favour of Gandhis.

"What is Satyagrah, exactly? This phoney Satyagrah of fake Gandhis would embarrass Gandhiji. Don't try to get around the rule, Rahulji. This is a legal matter, not a political matter," Patra said at the press conference.

The Enforcement Directorate recently filed a money-laundering case involving the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who recently tested positive for Covid, has also been summoned. On Sunday, she was admitted to the hospital. On June 23, she will appear before the ED.

Also Read: National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices

Also Read: Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi likely to face suspension for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Election: Setback for Maharashtra Govt as Malik, Deshmukh denied bail for voting