National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices

The Congress party's nationwide protest plan comes after ED issued a new summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore, on Saturday, announced that party members will demonstrate at 25 Enforcement Directorate offices around the country to protest the government's 'misuse of the central agency to silence the opposition.'

In connection with the National Herald case, the ED issued a new summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on June 23 and Rahul Gandhi on June 13.

On the other hand, the Congress party is holding press conferences across the country on Sunday to address the ED's summons of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, on June 13, will organise a demonstration at the ED office in Hyderabad, protesting the central agency's new summons to Congress leaders. As part of their rally, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday that party leaders would take part in a 'padayatra' from the Peddamma Talli shrine to the ED office.

A. Revanth Reddy stated that anytime Rahul Gandhi appears before the ED, Congress activists will organise protests at ED offices across the country. The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to 'defame the Gandhi-Nehru family.'

