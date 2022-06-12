Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices

    The Congress party's nationwide protest plan comes after ED issued a new summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

    National Herald Case: Congress to protest outside 25 Enforcement Directorate offices - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    Congress leader Manickam Tagore, on Saturday, announced that party members will demonstrate at 25 Enforcement Directorate offices around the country to protest the government's 'misuse of the central agency to silence the opposition.'

    In connection with the National Herald case, the ED issued a new summons to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on June 23 and Rahul Gandhi on June 13.

    On the other hand, the Congress party is holding press conferences across the country on Sunday to address the ED's summons of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

    The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, on June 13, will organise a demonstration at the ED office in Hyderabad, protesting the central agency's new summons to Congress leaders. As part of their rally, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy announced on Saturday that party leaders would take part in a 'padayatra' from the Peddamma Talli shrine to the ED office.

    A. Revanth Reddy stated that anytime Rahul Gandhi appears before the ED, Congress activists will organise protests at ED offices across the country. The Congress leader also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to 'defame the Gandhi-Nehru family.'

    Also Read: National Herald case: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 13

    Also Read: Sonia Gandhi tests COVID positive, isolates self ahead of ED questioning

    Also Read: National Herald case: Everything you need to know about it

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    40 eminent people slam Mamata Banerjee new decision; here's why

    40 eminent people slam Mamata Banerjee's new move; here's why

    UP govt bulldozer alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed house

    Bulldozer to raze alleged Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed's house today

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Nagaland books Army officer, 29 jawans for civilian killings

    Prophet remarks row: Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for unrest in India snt

    Prophet remarks row: Union minister Patel blames Pakistan's 'jealousy' for unrest in India

    Prophet remarks row: Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma on June 25 snt

    Prophet remarks row: Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma on June 25

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: Germany made too many mistakes - Hansi Flick after draw vs Hungary-ayh

    Nations League: 'Germany made too many mistakes' - Hansi Flick after draw vs Hungary

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures) RBA

    Vikram success party: Kamal Haasan looks handsome in semi-formal look (Pictures)

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan issue apology after receiving legal notice for wearing footwear at Tirupati temple

    UEFA Nations League, UNL 2022-23: Gareth Southgate, Roberto Mancini, Mason Mount react as England-Italy settle goalless-ayh

    Nations League: Southgate, Mancini, Mount react as England-Italy settle goalless

    After 27 years of service, Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer - adt

    After 27 years of service, Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon