Security deployed at Jantar Mantar ahead of a proposed Parliament march by the Cockroach Janata Party. The march lacks police permission. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who announced the march, was moved to a hospital after a health check disruption.

Security Ramped Up for CJP's Parliament March

Authorities on Sunday deployed security personnel outside Jantar Mantar in Delhi ahead of reports of a proposed march to Parliament by Cockroach Janata Party on Monday. Police personnel were seen maintaining a vigil around the protest site.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continues to stage its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and has given a call for a march to Parliment on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. However, sources have told ANI that the organisation is yet to approach the Delhi Police to seek official clearance for this march.

The march had earlier been announced by the actvist Sonam Wangchuk who was moved to hospital on Saturday morning. Moreover, even if the political outfit applies for permission now, it is highly unlikely to be granted, given the stringent security protocols in place for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Monsoon Session Security Measures

Notably, Delhi Police enforces prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier Section 144, in New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when Parliament is in session. The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons.

With Parliament's Monsoon Session getting underway on Monday, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure the smooth movement of lawmakers. The Monsoon Session of theParliament for 2026 will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. President Droupadi Murmu officially approved the government's recommendation to convene both Houses for this four-week legislative period.

Student groups and political workers attempting to march to Parliament without permission face immediate detention or dispersal.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised

The standoff over the proposed march coincides with escalating tensions surrounding the health of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Police Issue Statement on Hospitalisation

Clarifying the administrative actions that triggered widespread protests, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, stated that a medical team arrived at Jantar Mantar this morning to conduct a routine, court-ordered daily health assessment.

According to the police, the medical check-up was disrupted when several demonstrators created an obstruction, leading to a brief commotion at the site. "Considering the delicate health condition of Shri Wangchuk, on medical advice, he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and further intervention, as required," the New Delhi DCP posted on X. (ANI)