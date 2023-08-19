Delhi Police nab techie who cheated businessmen with fake pollution certificates

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Delhi Police have arrested a 42-year-old man, Manish Poddar, on charges of deceiving individuals by supplying counterfeit Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) certificates. Poddar, a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, presented himself as a DPCC consultant, exploiting his knowledge of the committee's procedures.

    The case unfolded when a confectionery shop owner reported on July 23 that he required DPCC certificates for his new workshop in Naraina Industrial Area and an outlet in Pitampura. Poddar, claiming expertise, collected RS 2,01,600 as "fees and consultation charges," offering four pollution certificates in return. These documents were later confirmed to be fraudulent.

    Following a tip-off, the police apprehended Poddar in Greater Noida's Sector 3. During questioning, he confessed to approaching business associations, interacting with entrepreneurs and shop owners seeking DPCC certificates. Poddar exploited this demand by posing as a commission agent and consultant, supplying counterfeit certificates. He even gained referrals, expanding his deceptive operations.

    Poddar, previously an engineer with an MBA, left his banking job to establish a company providing sewage treatment plants to small industries. His familiarity with pollution certificates and procedures enabled him to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

    Six victims of Poddar have been identified so far, and authorities have confiscated twelve fake DPCC certificates, a laptop, and two mobile phones used for creating counterfeit documents. In summary, Manish Poddar, masquerading as a DPCC consultant, defrauded individuals by issuing counterfeit pollution certificates. He utilized his knowledge of the committee's workings and conned multiple victims.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
