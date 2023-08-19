Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is an ideal testing lab for solutions: PM Modi at G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meet

    "India's Digital Public Infrastructure offers scalable, secure and inclusive solutions for global challenges. India is an incredibly diverse country," PM Modi said, adding that "a solution which succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world."

    India is an ideal testing lab for solutions: PM Modi at G20 Digital Economy Ministers' Meet
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meet in Bengaluru during which he touched upon the unprecedented digital transformation that has taken place in India over the last 9 years. He credited the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015 for the transformation. In a virtual address to the audience, the Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests in Bengaluru, a city renowned for its affiliation with Science, Technology, and entrepreneurial spirit. He highlighted that Bengaluru serves as an ideal backdrop for discussing the digital economy.

    He underscored India's digital transformation, attributing it to a deep-rooted belief in innovation and swift implementation. He emphasized inclusivity, ensuring that no individual is left behind. The Prime Minister showcased the scale of this transformation, citing the 850 million internet users in India who enjoy economical data costs.

    He elaborated on leveraging technology for efficient and transparent governance, spotlighting Aadhaar as a prime example. He touched on initiatives like the JAM trinity and the UPI payment system, showcasing India's progress in financial inclusion and digital transactions.

    The Prime Minister also discussed the CoWIN portal's role in the Covid vaccination campaign, with over 2 billion vaccine doses delivered and digitally verifiable certificates issued. He introduced the Gati-Shakti platform's significance in infrastructure and logistics planning, and the government e-Marketplace's transparency in procurement.

    He mentioned digitized taxation systems, enhancing transparency and e-governance, and highlighted Bhashini, an AI-powered translation platform for linguistic diversity.

    Asserting India's readiness to share its digital solutions globally, the Prime Minister acknowledged India's diverse languages and cultures. He emphasized India's potential as a testing ground for solutions applicable worldwide.

    He appreciated the G20's efforts to create a digital infrastructure repository, promote digital skills, and ensure a secure digital economy. He stressed technology's role in inclusive and sustainable development and urged collaboration and coordination for technological progress.

    The Prime Minister concluded by urging the four C's—Conviction, Commitment, Coordination, and Collaboration— to pave the way for an inclusive, prosperous, and secure global digital future.

    Watch his full speech below 

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
