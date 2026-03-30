Delhi Police nabbed burglar Raj Kumar within 72 hours of a house theft in Rajinder Nagar, solving six cases. In a separate action, police arrested Srinivas Louis from Mysuru for sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages nationwide.

Notorious Burglar Arrested, Six Cases Solved in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a notorious burglar within 72 hours of a house theft in Rajinder Nagar, solving six similar cases and recovering high-value stolen goods, a release said on Monday.

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On March 24, a woman returned home around 11 PM to find her door broken and her valuables missing. The stolen items included two mobile phones, an Apple iPad Air, a laptop, a Panasonic camera, a Marshall speaker, a Van Heusen bag, and Rs 18,400 in cash. A case was immediately registered at the Rajinder Nagar police station.

CCTV Trail Leads to Swift Arrest

A dedicated team led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Yogesh Poonia, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rajender Singh and senior officers, quickly took charge. They carefully studied CCTV footage from the area, which showed the accused boarding a bus after the theft.

Police tracked the bus route through multiple CCTV points, identified the bus at Dwarka Sector-2 Bus Depot, and spotted a clear image of the suspect. Further checks revealed he had got down at the Dasghara Bus Stand Acting on specific intelligence, the team conducted a raid on March 27 and arrested Raj Kumar alias Raj Kanwar (29), a resident of Dashghara, Todapur, Delhi.

Habitual Offender Confesses

He works at a tyre shop in Inderpuri and hails from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh. During interrogation, the habitual offender confessed that he targeted locked houses when owners were away. He broke into the house using tools like a hammer, pliers, and a screwdriver. Most of the stolen items were recovered from his residence.

He has previous cases of theft and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) violations, the release stated. Police praised the smart use of CCTV and quick teamwork for solving the case so fast. Further investigation is underway.

Man Held in Mysuru for Sending Over 1,000 Hoax Threats

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday said that a 47-year-old man, identified as Srinivas Louis, has been arrested from his rented accommodation in Mysuru in Karnataka. According to police, he was arrested for allegedly sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages to various institutions, courts, and government offices across the country.

The arrest was made following a detailed investigation and technical surveillance by the Delhi Police. (ANI)