Delhi Police arrested seven accused for armed heists, foiling a Rs 2 crore robbery plot. An inside man was exposed. Separately, three members of Meerut's Asad Gang were injured and arrested after a shootout with the Crime Branch in Usmanpur.

Major Robbery Racket Busted, Rs 2 Crore Heist Foiled

The Delhi Police apprehended seven accused individuals on Friday in connection with a major armed robbery case in North Delhi. According to officials, the accused were wanted for multiple armed heists across the Delhi-NCR region.

In one notable incident, the assailants allegedly looted Rs. 60 lakh at gunpoint from an employee of the complainant's firm in broad daylight. Investigations further revealed that the gang was planning a massive two-crore robbery in the Karol Bagh area, which was successfully foiled by their arrest.

Insider's Role and Recoveries

Notably, the police identified an employee within the complainant's firm who acted as a "Devil in Disguise" by leaking internal information. During the operation, authorities recovered more than Rs. 28 lakh in looted cash, along with a car and a scooty used in the commission of the crime.

Encounter with Notorious Asad Gang in Usmanpur

In a separate development, Delhi Police's Crime Branch Shakarpur team encountered members of Meerut's notorious Asad Gang in Usmanpur today. Three gang members were injured in the leg and arrested after they opened fire on the police team.

The gang opened fire when challenged, and police returned fire, injuring them. One SI narrowly escaped injury due to a bulletproof jacket.

The accused, including gang leader Asad, have multiple criminal cases against them.

Shootout and Arrest

As soon as the three criminals arrived on a bike, the Crime Branch team challenged them to surrender. Finding themselves surrounded by police, the criminals opened fire on the police team.

In retaliation, the Crime Branch team shot the three criminals in the leg and subdued them. All three criminals were admitted to the hospital.