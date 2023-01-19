'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

This will be the 26th Republic Day parade that Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar will be part of. This will be the 18th parade that he will be leading the Indian Air Force band contingent. The contingent playing the marching tunes for the IAF band comprises of 72 musicians and three drum players. The band will play martial tunes like 'Astronaut', 'Vijay Bharat', 'Space Flight', 'Vayu Shakti', 'Northern Border', 'Nidar Yodha', 'Tiger Hill', 'Benihal' and 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha'.

"Josh is high," said Warrant Office Ashok Kumar when asked about how he was feeling in the run up to the Republic Day Parade 2023. "There are lot of difficulties we are facing (because of Delhi's early morning winter weather). But the 'Josh' is very high. All my band contingents and soldiers are giving full output. They have been practising since 4 am and getting better by the day.

The IAF contingent for the beating retreat ceremony will have 115 members, including Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar.