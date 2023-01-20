Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

The naval contingent, comprising 144 young sailors, that will participate in the Republic Day 2023 Parade will be led by Lieutenant Commander Disha Amrith.

The naval contingent, comprising 144 young sailors, that will participate in the Republic Day 2023 Parade will be led by Lieutenant Commander Disha Amrith. Lt Cdr Disha Amrith will be the Contingent Commander while Lt Ashwani Singh, SLt Valli Meena S and SLt M Aditya will be Platoon Commanders.

Speaking to media persons, Lt Cdr Disha Amrith said: "Indian Navy has been inducting women for 30 years now. I am lucky to be a part of it. The Indian Navy is now inducting women sailors. This shows that women are in each and every field now and at par with their male counterparts. We will not showcase anything less but showcase our best."

Lt Cdr Disha Amrith said that it was her childhood dream to join the forces and, one day, salute the President of India, the supreme commander of the armed forces, at the Republic Day parade.

"My parents inculcated patriotism in me at a very young age. I wanted to get in touch with the forces. That is when I decided to join the NCC. In the year 2008, I was part of the Republic Day parade. It was then that I decided that I would come here (at Kartavya Path) as an officer and march at the Kartavya Path as a contingent commander. And I am here today," she said.

"The morale is very high; the contingent's will and enthusiasm give me a booster. We will ensure we win the best marching contingent trophy again this year. 'Josh', determination and enthusiasm to get the trophy amongst the contingent, my team, is very high," she added.

