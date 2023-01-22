Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Wangchuk's 5-day climate fast to begin from Republic Day; says 'all is not well' in appeal to PM Modi

    Innovator Sonam Wangchuk said, "I'm going on hunger strike from January 26, 2023, Republic Day. Republic Day marks the adoption of India's Constitution. I'm not going on a hunger strike at home. I'll do it on the road and in the cold. I will not embark on a hunger strike at Leh but rather near the Khardungla."

    Sonam Wangchuk's 5-day climate fast to begin from Republic Day; says 'all is not well' in appeal to PM Modi - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    In his latest video message, Ladakh education reformer Sonam Wangchuk said he would commence a five-day fast from Republic Day over climate challenges affecting Ladakh. This fast will be unique as Wangchuk will hold it at Khardungla at 18,000 ft at -40 degrees Celsius. 

    Wangchuk, in his video 'All is not well in Ladakh', said, "I'm going on hunger strike from January 26, 2023, Republic Day. Republic Day marks the adoption of India's Constitution. I'm not going on a hunger strike at home. I'll do it on the road and in the cold. I will not embark on a hunger strike at Leh, but rather near the Khardungla,"

    In his 13-minute long video, he added, "The temperature in this region drops to -40 degrees Celsius. I shall go on a hunger strike under the shades of these glaciers to send a message to the rest of the world. If I survived, I would see you again."

     

    Ladakh, also known as the world's 'third pole,' is experiencing grave concerns; Wangchuk stressed in his video that he refers to the 6th Schedule and the protests connected to it. Locals have been pushing for Ladakh to be included in the Sixth Schedule to ensure general economic development and decision-making autonomy, and this topic has already been discussed in Parliament.

    Wangchuk said, "Ladakh has over 95 per cent of the tribal population although the Constitution demands 50 per cent of the tribal population in an area for applicability of 6th Schedule. Ladakh was expected to be included soon. Minister Arjun Munda also provided assurances."

    He also highlighted that the BJP's victory in the 2020 Ladakh Hill Council elections and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 resulted in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir forming two independent union regions. He stressed, "People of Ladakh are stunned that the government that responded to its 70-year-old demand for a union territory has not been heeding this demand." 

    He expresses concern about the possibility of businesses expanding in the union territory, which will add additional strain on limited resources such as water. "Mining and similar operations have the potential to melt glaciers. 

    Besides temperature, he said, Ladakh is strategically important for military purposes, and the people of Ladakh have fought with China and Pakistan in many wars since 1948."

    In conclusion, Wangchuk appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in high-level dialogue with the people of Ladakh.

    Also Read: How to be an 'entrepreneur with heart'? Sonam Wangchuk shares 'Insight'

    Also Read: Leh engineer who inspired Aamir Khan's role in'3 Idiots' bags an award

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lord Ram was not an ideal King spent his day drinking Karnataka professor stirs controversy AJR

    'Lord Ram was not an ideal King; spent his day drinking': Karnataka professor stirs controversy

    SRK called me Assam CM Himanta Biswas backtracks after who is Shah Rukh Khan comment; check details AJR

    'SRK called me': Assam CM Himanta Biswas backtracks after 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment; check details

    Joshimath land subsidence: DM conducts spot inspection, says 863 buildings with cracks, 181 'unsafe' AJR

    Joshimath land subsidence: DM conducts spot inspection, says 863 buildings with cracks, 181 'unsafe'

    Shraddha murder case: Police files 3,000-page chargesheet, list 100 witnesses, narco test; check details - adt

    Shraddha murder case: Police files 3,000-page chargesheet, list 100 witnesses, narco test; check details

    He is a 'Global Istaar': Netizens slam Assam CM on 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment; check details AJR

    He is a 'Global Istaar': Netizens slam Assam CM on 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment; check details

    Recent Stories

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Lehecka hopes to continue dream run after win over Felix to reach quarter-finals snt

    Australian Open 2023: Lehecka hopes to continue dream run after win over Felix to reach quarter-finals

    Lord Ram was not an ideal King spent his day drinking Karnataka professor stirs controversy AJR

    'Lord Ram was not an ideal King; spent his day drinking': Karnataka professor stirs controversy

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Korda credits 'towel' & crowd for epic win over Hurkacz to reach 1st Grand Slam quarterfinals snt

    Australian Open 2023: Korda credits 'towel' & crowd for epic win over Hurkacz to reach 1st Grand Slam QF

    football ISL 2022-23: Brdaric wants Chennaiyin FC to convert chances to win; ATKMB's Ferrando disappointed with draw snt

    ISL 2022-23: Brdaric wants Chennaiyin FC to convert chances to win; ATKMB's Ferrando disappointed with draw

    SRK called me Assam CM Himanta Biswas backtracks after who is Shah Rukh Khan comment; check details AJR

    'SRK called me': Assam CM Himanta Biswas backtracks after 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' comment; check details

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon