Delhi Police held a high-level strategy meeting after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital from his Jantar Mantar protest site. Security has been increased in the capital ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Delhi Police Convenes High-Level Meeting Amid Security Concerns

The Delhi Police establishment has shifted into high gear, convening an urgent, high-level strategy meeting at the police headquarters today at 1:00 PM. The emergency briefing, summoned by the newly appointed Police Commissioner, Anurag Kumar, follows the forceful removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters from the Jantar Mantar protest site earlier this morning.

The meeting's agenda is twofold: managing the immediate fallout of Wangchuk's hospital transfer and securing the national capital ahead of the upcoming Parliament session. Given the sensitive timing and the potential for spontaneous demonstrations across the city, the top brass is taking no chances.

Strict Prohibitory Orders for Parliament Session

Notably, Delhi Police enforces prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier Section 144, in New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when the House is in session. The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons.

With Parliament's Monsoon Session underway, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure the smooth movement of lawmakers.

The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament for 2026 will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. President Droupadi Murmu officially approved the government's recommendation to convene both Houses for this four-week legislative period.

Student groups and political workers attempting to march to Parliament without permission face immediate detention or dispersal.

All officers holding the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and above have been ordered to attend the headquarters briefing in person.

The leadership is expected to review deployment blueprints, reinforce security perimeters around critical government installations, and coordinate real-time intelligence monitoring to maintain strict law and order throughout the capital.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised After Removal from Protest Site

Meanwhile, DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma confirmed on Saturday that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted from his Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital following a health assessment and a brief commotion at the venue.

According to the police, the relocation was executed in strict compliance with the Delhi High Court's directives and urgent medical recommendations.

Detailing the events that led to the transfer, DCP Sharma told ANI that a medical team arrived in the morning for a routine, court-mandated daily check-up, but encountered resistance.

"There was some obstruction caused by some of the protesters, and this created some commotion," Sharma stated.

He explained that given the volatility at the site, authorities acted swiftly: "Considering the delicate health condition of Shri Wangchuk and on medical advice, he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and further treatment as required."

Health Deteriorates Due to Prolonged Fasting

Upon his admission, a thorough evaluation revealed the physical toll of the activist's 20-day hunger strike.

"Doctors have examined and assessed the health condition of Shri Sonam Wangchuk and have opined that due to prolonged fasting, he is weak and has signs of dehydration," Sharma noted, adding that Wangchuk remains under expert medical supervision, with further diagnostic tests underway.

Immediate Law and Order Review

Following the hospital transfer, Delhi Police moved to clear the remaining demonstrators from Jantar Mantar.

The unfolding situation prompted a high-level security review at the DCP office, chaired by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava earlier today. The meeting, attended by Joint CP Deepak Purohit, DCP Sharma, and several senior IPS officers from the Special Cell, took stock of the law-and-order situation across the national capital in the wake of the operation.