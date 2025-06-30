A Head Constable of Delhi Police, currently under treatment at Burari Hospital, suffered chest pain after he was caught red-handed while taking a bribe at Burari Police Station.

According to the Vigilance Department of Delhi Police, a head constable was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 and subsequently suffered chest pain requiring hospitalisation. The incident occurred at the Burari police station in North Delhi on Friday night. The team rushed him to Burari Hospital, and now he is under treatment, officials added.

A team from the Vigilance department had laid a trap for the head constable after a local businessman complained about the officer demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000 to not remove the mobile tower from his terrace. The complainant was instructed to offer the bribe in three instalments of Rs 25,000 each.

The head constable was apprehended while accepting the bribe, but he suffered chest pain and was rushed to the hospital.

According to Vigilance, the officer is currently stable and will be arrested once discharged from the hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the officer's involvement in the bribery case.

Delhi traffic cop caught taking bribe

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to a traffic cop on June 14 who was allegedly collecting bribe money through a man, being used as a helper, from transporters and other persons in the Samaypur Badli Traffic Circle.

The helper, identified as Dalip Kumar, filed a complaint at the Vigilance Branch, claiming that the accused cop had been using him to collect bribe money for the past two years, though he was not aware of it.

An FIR was registered by the vigilance, and accused Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar was arrested red-handed on May 21, 2025, when he was receiving Rs 30,000 collected by Dalip Kumar.

Special Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal granted bail to Vijay Kumar after considering the facts, including the custody of the accused and parity with the co-accused, who is enlarged on bail. The complainant has retracted his allegations in the complaint.

"Considering the period of judicial custody of the accused as well as the fact that the recovery whatsoever has already been effected, and also the fact that co-accused Head Ct. Surender has already been granted bail by the Learned Concerned Court vide order dated 06.06.2025, accused Vijay Kumar is admitted to bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000 with one surety in the like amount," Special Judge Agrawal ordered on June 12.