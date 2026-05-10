An encounter broke out between the Delhi Police Central District team and suspected criminals in the national capital on Sunday. Police said that two criminals were injured in the encounter, and further details regarding the incident are awaited.

An encounter broke out between the Delhi Police Central District team and suspected criminals in the national capital, police said on Sunday. According to the Delhi Police, two criminals were injured in the encounter. Further details regarding the incident are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)