Four people have been arrested by the Cyber Police Station of the South-West District, Delhi, after the busting of a major multi-state cyber fraud syndicate that targeted bank customers on the pretext of KYC updation.

Modus Operandi of the Syndicate

According to the Delhi Police, the organised gang was operating from Jharkhand, particularly areas near Jamtara, and parts of West Bengal. The arrested accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar Ravidas (22), Sanjay Ravidas (33), Dinesh Ravidas (29) and Shubham Kumar Barnwal (25).

Police said the accused posed as bank officials and contacted victims, creating a false sense of urgency regarding KYC updates. Victims were persuaded to install malicious APK files on their mobile phones, which enabled the fraudsters to gain unauthorised remote access to banking applications and sensitive financial data.

Using this access, the accused allegedly availed fraudulent loans, transferred funds into mule accounts and withdrew money through ATMs, POS machines and other banking channels.

The Case Unfolds

The case came to light following a complaint by a Sagarpur resident, who reported receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from unknown persons impersonating bank officials in December 2025. She later received alerts indicating that a loan of ₹8.33 lakh had been fraudulently processed on her Axis Bank credit card, followed by unauthorised debit transactions totalling ₹8.30 lakh.

A case was subsequently registered, and an investigation was initiated.

Police Action and Arrests

A dedicated police team conducted technical surveillance and traced the accused to Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, where three of them were apprehended while actively targeting victims. The fourth accused was later arrested in the Hooghly district in West Bengal.

Roles of the Accused

Interrogation revealed that Shiv Kumar Ravidas procured malicious APK files and mule bank accounts, while Sanjay and Dinesh Ravidas handled victim calls and banking operations. Shubham Barnwal assisted in withdrawing cheated amounts from ATMs.

Evidence Recovered

During the operation, police recovered 10 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, clothing used during ATM withdrawals, malicious APK files, WhatsApp data, Excel sheets containing bank details, and other incriminating digital evidence.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)