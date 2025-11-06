Delhi Police busted an immoral trafficking racket in Paharganj, arresting a 36-year-old woman. The operation was initiated after an alert from the 'Say Help' safety app, leading to a raid on a spa where illegal activities were confirmed.

'Say Help' App Triggers Police Action

The 'Say Help' App, designed especially for women's safety and public security, enabled police intervention in the human-trafficking-related offence, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, said.

Police Raid and Investigation

The police recovered three packets of unused condoms and 2,000 marked currency (4 notes of Rs 500). Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan said, "On the intervening night of October 30 and 31, an alert regarding suspected immoral activities was received via the Say Help App from the Paharganj area. Acting swiftly, a dedicated team comprising the Special Staff, Central District and the team of SAY HELP APP was mobilised to verify and act on the information. During technical surveillance and field intelligence, reliable information was received about Galaxy Spa, DBG Road, Nabi Karim, Delhi, being involved in immoral trafficking and related offences."

He further said that a police staff member, as a decoy customer, was deputed with Rs 2,000 pre-noted currency and instructed to give a WhatsApp missed call as a signal. "At around 19:25 hrs, the decoy confirmed illegal activities. The raiding team immediately entered the premises and found six women and one female receptionist involved in immoral activities. The marked currency and three sealed packets of condoms were recovered and seized as per law. The receptionist, identified as Lady "K", confessed to running the operation along with her husband," he further added.

Accordingly, a case was registered on October 31 at PS Nabi Karim, Central District, Delhi, u/s 3/4/5 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956.

About the 'Say Help' App

"Say Help" is a global voice-activated emergency app for Android and iOS that enables users to trigger alerts via up to five custom voice phrases or a push button. It instantly sends real-time video, audio, and GPS details through SMS/WhatsApp to contacts and police, offering live monitoring and map tracking. The app includes health check-ins and a robust dashboard for responders. Say Help collaborates with NGOs and authorities to help prevent gender violence and trafficking, especially in high-risk areas like Delhi, enhancing personal and community safety. (ANI)