Delhi Police's Shahdara Special Staff arrested three auto-lifters and recovered ten stolen two-wheelers. The bust began after police stopped a suspicious rider. The accused revealed they had concealed stolen vehicles near Khera village.

Shahdara Police Bust Auto-Lifting Racket

The Shahdara District Police Special Staff has arrested three auto-lifters and recovered ten stolen vehicles. This comes after a dedicated team of the Special Staff was on patrol on Tuesday, during which they spotted a suspicious person riding a motorcycle near the MCD parking opposite Karkardooma Court. The vehicle did not have a High-Security Registration Plate, which raised further suspicion. When he was stopped and asked to produce vehicle documents, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended on the spot by the police team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During preliminary verification, the motorcycle was found to be stolen and linked to E-FIR No. 005557/26 dated 11.03.2026, PS New Usmanpur, North-East District, under section 305(b) BNS. The accused was identified as Naved. In his instance, three more stolen vehicles were recovered. Further investigation led to the arrest of two more accused, Naeem and Raj Tilak. In their instance, five additional stolen vehicles were recovered.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had concealed several stolen vehicles near Khera village, Delhi. Acting on this information, the police team conducted a raid and recovered a total of 10 stolen two-wheelers. Verification revealed that these vehicles were stolen from various police station areas across Delhi.

Earlier Inter-State Racket Busted in January

Earlier in January, the Delhi Police crime branch busted an inter-state auto-lifting racket, leading to the arrest of three accused and the recovery of 16 high-end cars.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Aditya Gautam provided further details on the case, stating that the accused supplied stolen cars from Delhi to Punjab and forged documents to register and sell them. "Our interstate cell has arrested three people so far. One person was arrested from Punjab, one from Chandigarh, and one from Delhi. 16 cars have been recovered..." the DCP informed."

Gang's Modus Operandi Explained

One accused, Amandeep, supplied cars stolen from Delhi to Damandeep in Punjab, who would then tamper with the chassis numbers of these cars. They, together with Arvind Sharma, created forged documents of the stolen vehicles...," he added.

He further stated that the accused had registered and sold nearly 100 cars prior to the arrest. "The accused were registering the cars in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh using forged documents and selling them in several other states. So far, they had sold 100 such cars," he added. (ANI)