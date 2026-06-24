The Himachal Pradesh government has declared HRTC services essential under ESMA to counter a proposed strike by drivers and conductors from June 25. The govt is hiring temporary drivers and has appealed to unions to withdraw their strike call.

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared the services of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) as an Essential Service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) amid a proposed strike call by the corporation's drivers and conductors unions from June 25.

According to a press note, the Drivers and Conductors Unions of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been raising issues regarding certain pending dues. The management of HRTC has remained in continuous dialogue with the employee unions and has made consistent efforts to resolve their concerns in a constructive manner. Despite these efforts, the unions have given a call for a strike to commence from June 25 in the event that their demands are not met.

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Talks Collapse Over Driver's Transfer

In this regard, a meeting was also convened on June 23 at the level of the Administrative Department under the Chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), Government of Himachal Pradesh. However, during the meeting, the union representatives raised the issue of the transfer of one of the drivers and insisted on its immediate withdrawal. The representatives remained adamant on this issue and walked out of the meeting without participating in discussions on the demands raised in their notice, despite repeated requests from the other side.

Government Invokes ESMA, Cites High Court Order

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has vide notification dated June 23, declared the services of HRTC as an Essential Service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). As per the provisions of ESMA, participation in any strike or related activities is prohibited, and any violation shall invite strict penal action.

Further, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, in its order dated June 13 in CWP No. 1511/2016, has already held such strikes to be illegal.

Contingency Measures to Ensure Public Transport

In order to ensure continuity of public transport services and minimise inconvenience to the general public, HRTC is taking all necessary contingency measures. The Corporation has notified a policy for temporary engagement of drivers on a day-to-day basis at fixed remuneration, and a walk-in selection process will be conducted on June 24 at 12:00 noon at all Regional Manager (RM) offices across the State.

Walk-in Selection for Temporary Drivers

Eligible candidates possessing a valid HTV/HMV driving licence, a minimum of three years' experience in driving heavy/transport vehicles, and at least a matriculation qualification may participate with relevant documents at the respective unit offices across the state.

Under this measure, approximately 656 drivers are proposed to be engaged across 31 depots/units.

Additional Manpower and Security

Additionally, arrangements are being made to engage manpower for conducting bus services through the Himachal Home Guards. Law enforcement agencies have also been requested to ensure the maintenance of law and order across the state.

HRTC Appeals for Withdrawal of Strike

The management of HRTC has once again appealed to the union representatives to reconsider their decision and withdraw the proposed strike in the larger public interest. The unions have also been apprised of the legal provisions and judicial pronouncements governing such actions.

The situation is being closely monitored, and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted transport services for the public. (ANI)