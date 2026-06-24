BJP leader Agnimitra Paul claimed TMC has been 'expelled by the people of Bengal', slamming Mamata Banerjee for corruption. Meanwhile, an internal rift rocks TMC as a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee formed a new leadership structure.

BJP leader slams Mamata's 'atrocity and corruption'

West Bengal Minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, saying the party has been "expelled by the people of Bengal". The BJP leader also slammed Mamata Banerjee for the "atrocity and corruption" during the TMC's 15-year tenure. Speaking to ANI, Paul said, "TMC have been expelled by the people of Bengal. They have been discarded. It does not matter who they are expelling...Five years is too little time and a lot of promises to be fulfilled. We don't have any time for any kind of negativity and negative politics...We will not forget the kind of atrocity and corruption that her (Mamata Banerjee)party did...I don't think I have the right to make any comment on what the future holds for her."

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Internal rift in TMC deepens

While West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee said that the Election Commission must be informed whenever internal party organisational changes take place, adding that their submission had already been made in Delhi and was again presented before the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer. LoP Banerjee alongwith other MLAs, met the West Bengal Chief Election Officer. "Following the special session of the All India Trinamool Congress, the subsequent formation of the National Working Committee (NWC), and the election of the All India Chairperson. The Election Commission must be apprised whenever such events take place. It was a routine process; we had already apprised them in Delhi, and today we came here to do the same," Banerjee told reporters. He further said, "I do not have the time or energy to waste even a single word on Kunal Ghosh"

The development comes amid an internal organisational rift within the party after a rebel faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee announced the constitution of a new leadership structure for the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and appointed Arup Roy as its chairperson. They also constituted a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), while reiterating that he wanted former chief minister Mamata Banerjee to play the role of mentor in the party. He said the 30-member committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and others, while Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents. (ANI)