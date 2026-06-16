A noise complaint in Los Angeles turned tragic when police responded to a family’s apartment and shot their pet dog dead, sparking outrage online after a video of the incident went viral.

A routine noise complaint in Los Angeles has escalated into a heartbreaking incident after a family’s pet dog was shot dead by police, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice from animal rights groups and social media users.

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Celebration of NBA Win Leads to Police Visit

The incident took place in Canoga Park on Jordan Avenue, where Jeremiah Garcia, his son, and their two-year-old dog Jameson were celebrating the New York Knicks’ victory in the NBA Championship. Jameson, a gentle mixed breed of Saint Bernard, Golden Retriever, and Doodle, was reportedly inside the apartment when a neighbour complained about loud noise and contacted the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding to the complaint, a large police team of more than 20 officers, along with a helicopter, arrived at the scene around 8:55 PM. According to reports, the presence of police startled the pet, which barked a few times.

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Police Action Sparks Outrage and Investigation

What followed has triggered intense controversy. An officer allegedly shot Jameson during the encounter, resulting in the dog’s death. The family has been left devastated, sharing emotional videos online showing them grieving and holding their pet. These clips quickly went viral, fueling public anger and demands for accountability.

Police officials later stated that they had instructed the owner to control the dog, but the situation escalated when the door was opened again and the dog allegedly barked and moved toward an officer. However, the owner, Jeremiah Garcia, has strongly denied claims that his dog was aggressive, insisting Jameson posed no threat.

Public Reaction and Demand for Justice

Animal rights activists have joined the family in demanding justice, while social media users have criticized the use of lethal force over a noise complaint. Many have questioned the scale of the police response, which included multiple officers and aerial support.

A GoFundMe campaign titled “Justice for Jameson: Help Us Honor His Memory” has also been launched to support the grieving family. The incident continues to draw attention online, raising broader questions about police conduct and animal safety during routine calls.