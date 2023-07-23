Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

    The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark yet again and was flowing at 205.75 metres on Sunday morning. The swelling Yamuna is likely to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital.

    Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 9:38 AM IST

    The water level in the Yamuna is flowing above the danger level, reaching a level of 205.75 metres at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi.  The Hathnikund Barrage's increased output into the Yamuna River as a result of significant precipitation in some areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is what has caused the river's water level to rise.

    The Delhi administration is on high alert as the Yamuna's water level continues to climb as a result of the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water each second. The Yamuna River's water level may reach the danger threshold by today evening, according to the Central Water Commission's most recent report, Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said on Saturday. The government has been observing the events and managing the reaction actions attentively.

    The swelling Yamuna is likely to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital. The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres yet again on Friday, further delaying rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas.

    Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast by the India Meteorological Department for portions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until July 25.  The river's water level, which had been circling the 205.33-meter danger line for a few days, fell below it once more on Saturday morning.

    Over the past four to five days, there have been slight changes in the water level due to rain in the higher catchment areas, particularly in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Houses in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have flooded as a result of the Hindon River's rising water level, leading authorities to relocate residents to safer areas.

    More than 27,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes due to the terrible effects of the floods. The damages suffered in terms of real estate, enterprises, and income totaled crores.
     

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Two neighbors clash over parking space in Delhi's Sant Nagar area AJR

    WATCH: Two neighbors clash over parking space in Delhi's Sant Nagar area

    Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details vkp

    Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details

    On day of Manipur horror, 2 more young women from Kangpokpi district allegedly raped, murdered snt

    On day of Manipur horror, 2 more young women from Kangpokpi allegedly raped, murdered

    'Those responsible to establish peace is fuelling riots in Manipur': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr

    'Those responsible to establish peace is fuelling riots in Manipur': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages vkp

    Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages

    Recent Stories

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: Check the fuel rates in your city

    Petrol Diesel Prices Today, 23 July: Check the fuel rates in your city

    Vanilla Ice Cream Day 2023: Indulge in the timeless sweetness of everyone's favorite frozen classic ATG EAI

    Vanilla Ice Cream Day 2023: Indulge in the timeless sweetness of everyone's favorite frozen classic

    Here are 7 food items for ensuring better eyesight ADC EIA

    Here are 7 food items for ensuring better eyesight

    Daily Horoscope for July 23, 2023: Be cautious Taurus, health of Leo may be affected & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for July 23, 2023: Be cautious Taurus, health of Leo may be affected & more

    Numerology Prediction for July 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon