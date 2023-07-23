Delhi on high alert again as Yamuna water level breaches danger mark

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark yet again and was flowing at 205.75 metres on Sunday morning. The swelling Yamuna is likely to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital.

The water level in the Yamuna is flowing above the danger level, reaching a level of 205.75 metres at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi. The Hathnikund Barrage's increased output into the Yamuna River as a result of significant precipitation in some areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh is what has caused the river's water level to rise.

The Delhi administration is on high alert as the Yamuna's water level continues to climb as a result of the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's discharge of more than 2 lakh cusecs of water each second. The Yamuna River's water level may reach the danger threshold by today evening, according to the Central Water Commission's most recent report, Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said on Saturday. The government has been observing the events and managing the reaction actions attentively.

The swelling Yamuna is likely to impact relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the capital. The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres yet again on Friday, further delaying rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast by the India Meteorological Department for portions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until July 25. The river's water level, which had been circling the 205.33-meter danger line for a few days, fell below it once more on Saturday morning.

Over the past four to five days, there have been slight changes in the water level due to rain in the higher catchment areas, particularly in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Houses in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have flooded as a result of the Hindon River's rising water level, leading authorities to relocate residents to safer areas.

More than 27,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes due to the terrible effects of the floods. The damages suffered in terms of real estate, enterprises, and income totaled crores.

