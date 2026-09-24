The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and BSF have seized 12 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs. 17 crore in a series of operations in West Bengal and Bihar, disrupting smuggling rackets operating through the India-Bangladesh border.

Continuing its intensified crackdown on cross-border gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), has disrupted multiple consignments of foreign-origin gold smuggled through the India-Bangladesh border. According to the release, "In a series of operations in West Bengal and Bihar, around 12 kg foreign-origin gold, cumulatively valued at around Rs. 17 crore were recovered and seized from locations along the border as well as from a train passenger, exposing the continued use of the Bangladesh route for clandestine movement of gold into the country."

Details of the Seizures in West Bengal

On 20-21.09.26, in West Bengal, BSF personnel of 161 BN recovered 27 pieces of unclaimed foreign origin smuggled gold weighing around 3.15 kg near India Bangladesh Border Road in area under BOP Gongra and subsequently, DRI took up the proceedings and seized the gold under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

In another operation on 21.09.26, BSF personnel of 161 BN at BOP Mahakhola recovered 10 pieces of 24K foreign origin smuggled gold weighing around 1.16 kg concealed near a handpump in Village Hathkhola, ahead of India Bangladesh Border Fence. , DRI joined the recovered gold, the same was seized under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Previously, on 10-11.09.26, foreign-origin gold comprising of 48 bars, weighing around 5.9 kg was recovered near the India-Bangladesh border fence in the BOP Pathergata area by BSF personnel, which was also taken over and seized by DRI.

Gold Seized from Train Passenger in Patna

In Patna, DRI officers, recovered and seized 15 gold bars and 4 tiny cut pieces of gold of foreign origin weighing around 1.71 kg from a train passenger. The gold was concealed in cloth knee cap wrapped around both his legs. The investigations indicated that the gold had been smuggled from Bangladesh. The person has been arrested.

"The operations highlight the continued efforts of DRI done in close coordination with BSF to disrupt the networks involved in the smuggling, transportation and distribution of foreign-origin gold through the Bangladesh route," the release said. (ANI)