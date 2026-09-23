Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged industrialists of Punjab and Haryana to enhance cooperation in skills, technology and trade, stating that their joint efforts can transform the region into a strong hub of manufacturing and innovation.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called upon industrialists of Punjab and Haryana to strengthen cooperation in the fields of skills, technology and trade. He said that joint efforts by both states can transform the region into a strong hub of manufacturing, innovation and employment.

The Chief Minister was addressing the foundation stone ceremony of the new industrial plant of GSA Industries India Private Limited at Daulatpur in Patiala district of Punjab on Wednesday. He commended the industrial growth journey of the GSA Group, according to a release.

'Viksit Bharat-2047': A Commitment to National Growth

Describing the theme of the event, ‘Making India Stronger Through Manufacturing’, as inspiring, he said that the message reflects a commitment to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’. He said a country’s strength grows when production increases in its factories, the skills of its youth are enhanced and its products earn the trust of global markets.

Saini further said that the core spirit of PM Modi's call for ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is to develop the country’s own capabilities. There is a need to provide opportunities to the talent of the youth, connect enterprises with new technology and take products manufactured in India to global markets. The vision of a developed India by 2047 will be realised through such concrete efforts, he added.

Strengthening the Punjab-Haryana Bond

Referring to the strong bond between the two states, the Chief Minister said that the culture, agriculture, families and traditions of hard work in Punjab and Haryana are closely interconnected. When enterprise in Punjab grows, its opportunities extend to Haryana as well. Similarly, when industry in Haryana expands, it creates opportunities for businesses and youth in Punjab. He said the shared strength of both states can accelerate the progress of the entire North India.

A Call for Excellence in Manufacturing

He also called upon industrialists and employees associated with the manufacturing sector to collectively resolve to pursue excellence. He said every product manufactured here should be appreciated in international markets for its quality, further strengthening India’s credibility and trust at the global level. (ANI)