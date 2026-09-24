Indian Railways has completed the final Taroki-Rowghat section of the Dallirajhara-Rowghat New Rail Line Project in Chhattisgarh. The 17.5 km line passed CRS inspection and will boost connectivity and transport of iron ore in the region.

Indian Railways achieved a major milestone in the Dallirajhara-Rowghat New Rail Line Project under Raipur Division of South East Central Railway in Chhattisgarh with the completion of final section of the project, Taroki-Rowghat, a single-line electrified broad-gauge section. CRS inspection and speed trial was done on the section.

The CRS (Commission of Railway Safety) inspection and speed trial are an important process towards the commissioning of the new railway line. During the inspection, the railway line, bridges and culverts, electrification, signalling and other safety and technical arrangements were examined. As per the prescribed procedure, the operational capacity and safety standards of the rail section were also tested.

The Taroki-Rowghat section, covering 17.5 km, is part of the 95 km long Dallirajhara-Rowghat New Line Project and is located at a remote area of south Chhattisgarh. At present, railway services are available to passengers from Dallirajhara to Taroki. Train operations in the Taroki-Rowghat section will strengthen rail connectivity in the surrounding areas and provide better and convenient transportation options to the citizens of the region.

Boost to Steel Industry and Local Commerce

The railway line will facilitate the transportation of iron ore to Bhilai Steel Plant which will give a boost to the steel industry in the country. The railway line will also help in the transportation of agricultural products and local commercial goods and play an important role in connecting rural and remote areas with the wider railway network.

Enhanced Connectivity and Opportunities

It will significantly enhance connectivity of the region to the capital, Raipur as well as to Bhilai which is an educational hub of the state. Hence, improved rail connectivity will facilitate citizens’ access to opportunities related to education, health, employment and trade.

Promoting Regional Development

Expansion of rail transport will also promote tourism, investment and other economic activities in the region. This will boost business activities and contribute to the economic and social development of the region. The inspection and speed trial of the Taroki-Rowghat section mark important progress towards the commissioning of the Dallirajhara-Rowghat New Railway Line Project. (ANI)