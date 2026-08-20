Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Jan Kaushal Kendra and Swayam Swasthya Kendra in Moti Nagar, focusing on AI and modern skills for youth while improving access to healthcare services for citizens.

Residents of Moti Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi now have access to two new public-service centers to deal with their skills and health care concerns. The two facilities called Jan Kaushal Kendra and Swayam Swasthya Kendra were launched in the area by the Madan Lal Khurana Foundation. According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, it is one more step towards improving public service delivery and fostering the development of Delhi.

AI and Modern Skills to Empower Youth

The Jan Kaushal Kendra was opened with the primary purpose to assist young people in coping with new technological realities and changing conditions of employment. Since AI and other modern skills have become important for various industries, this center intends to provide young people with knowledge of modern technologies.

In her speech, CM Rekha Gupta stressed that the center could help young people become better empowered through mastering AI and contemporary skills which can be helpful for finding new jobs. The initiative pays much attention to the preparation of youth to the technological era by providing skills development at the local level.

Swayam Swasthya Kendra to Help Citizens

The second center that is being set up is Swayam Swasthya Kendra. This is meant to help the local people get healthcare facilities. The decision comes against the backdrop of attempts made to ensure the availability of public facilities for people in Delhi. The center will help people living in Moti Nagar and its surrounding areas to avail themselves of essential services easily.

The Chief Minister mentioned the healthcare center as yet another important facility which is part of the initiative undertaken for improving the lives of citizens.

Rekha Gupta Recalls Madan Lal Khurana’s Vision

Gupta said that the initiative brings into focus the public spirit which was reflected in the vision of Madan Lal Khurana about the betterment of Delhi.

She thanked Harish Khurana, MLA of Moti Nagar for undertaking the initiative, describing it as an inspiring example of public service to the community. The two centers will help combine two important areas: youth and healthcare in one local initiative.

Guests Present at Inauguration Ceremony

Among the guests were MP Bansuri Swaraj, MLA Umang Bajaj, district president Virendra Babbar and others. The emphasis at the event was on the need to strengthen the local facilities and create chances that will directly serve the residents.

Development of Skills and Healthcare Facilities under One Project

The opening of these two centres makes Moti Nagar have a dual platform for skills and healthcare. While the Jan Kaushal Kendra will help in connecting the youth with AI and new technology, the Swayam Swasthya Kendra will work on ensuring easier access to health care facilities.

Thus, both facilities come together to tackle the two most important aspects of community development – equipping the youth with skills to make use of the opportunities and providing easy access to public services to the citizens.