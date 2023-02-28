Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liquor policy was made to fight polls with Khalistani's help: Gautam Gambhir on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    Referring to the emotional speech given by Sisodia at Rajghat before his arrest, Gambhir said that it is not the time for the same. He challenged Sisodia to show the schools, colleges and hospitals the latter claims his government has opened.

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday (february 28) said the now-withdrawn Delhi liquor policy was made to exploit money so that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can fight elections with Khalistani's help.

    He also said that it was an open and shut case and they (AAP, Sisodia) should get what they deserve.

    Speaking to a news agency, the BJP MP said, "It was an open-and-shut case. They should get what they deserve. This is the first time in India that an Education Minister will go to Tihar jail, that too in a liquor scam case. This policy was made to exploit money so they can fight elections with Khalistani's help."

    He further said that if there was no discrepancy in the liquor policy, then it should not have been taken back. Gambhir made the comments over the arrest of deputy CM Manish Sisodia in now-withdrawn Delhi's excise policy case.

    Referring to the emotional speech given by Sisodia at Rajghat before his arrest, Gambhir said that it is not the time for the same. He challenged Sisodia to show the schools, colleges and hospitals the latter claims his government has opened.

    "If there was no discrepancy in liquor policy, it shouldn't have been taken back. This is not the time to give emotional statements. If he (Sisodia) has opened schools, colleges and hospitals, show it to us. He can move to SC, but for me, Delhi CM and AAP have been exposed," he said.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi liquor policy case. The plea is likely to be mentioned in SC on Tuesday seeking an urgent hearing. 

    On Sunday, Sisodia was arrested by the federal probe agency for alleged corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case after being interrogated for nearly eight hours about various aspects of the excise policy that was scrapped for 2021-2022.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
