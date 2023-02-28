Excise policy scam: SC refuses to entertain Manish Sisodia's arrest plea, suggests to move Delhi High Court

On Sunday, the CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Earlier this month, the agency had interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the case after taking permission from the judge.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (February 28) refused to entertain Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's plea against CBI's arrest and suggested to move Delhi High Court. The top court remarked that various legal remedies are available for Sisodia in various forums including a bail plea in Delhi High Court.

The apex court also said that it can not interfere or intervene in the matter and that just because an incident happened in Delhi does not mean the matter will come to the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case. The moment a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha assembled, senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, mentioned the bail plea for urgent hearing during the day itself.

The top court initially observed that the arrested AAP leader has remedies under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the Delhi High Court for bail and seek the quashing of the FIR.

The CJI said the court had recently taken up the bail matter of Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was granted interim bail in a matter pertaining to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it involved clubbing of FIRs lodged in two states.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is not an accused in the excise policy case.