A new museum dedicated to the history of the Delhi Metro has been launched at the Supreme Court Metro Station. The museum was officially opened by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. It has been created to showcase the development and impact of the metro system on the capital city over the years.

The Delhi Metro is more than just a means of transport; it represents modern India, highlighting skilled engineering, thoughtful urban planning, and reliable public services. This new museum aims to preserve and share this journey with the public in an informative and engaging manner.

Inside the museum, visitors can explore how the metro was designed and constructed. Detailed exhibits explain the construction process, including underground tunnelling, the use of advanced machinery, and the strict safety measures in place. Models and visual displays illustrate how tunnel boring machines work, helping people understand the process happening beneath the city.

The museum also highlights the use of environmentally friendly methods in the metro project. It emphasizes energy-saving techniques and environmental protection. One section focuses on the Airport Express Line, which is presented as a model of fast, safe, and high-quality public transport.

To make the experience more interactive, the museum includes a metro driving simulator and a popular selfie point. These features are especially appealing to children, young people, and tourists. There are also sections that explain how the Delhi Metro has helped reduce road traffic and improve air quality in the city.

Main Attractions

Some of the main attractions include a tribute panel to “Metroman” Dr E Sreedharan, a life-size replica of a metro tunnel, and a model of the operations control centre. The museum, which spans about 12,000 square feet, has been designed to meet international standards. It uses modern display systems and interactive tools to keep visitors engaged. In its first phase, the museum features over 50 panels, exhibits, kiosks, and models.

When Can You Visit?

The museum will open to the public starting from 19 December 2025. The visiting hours will be from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, on Tuesdays through Sundays. It will remain closed on Mondays and public holidays. The entry fee is kept very low at just ₹10 per person.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister praised the metro team and recalled that when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee approved the project, many doubted its success.

Today, the Delhi Metro covers nearly 400 kilometres, has 289 stations, and carries around 3.5 to 3.7 million passengers every day. The museum brings this impressive 30-year journey to life for everyone to experience.