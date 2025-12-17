Finally moving forward! The Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro line gets key land approval. Learn how this Phase IV corridor will transform travel in North-West Delhi.

A long-standing problem related to a new Delhi Metro route has been finally resolved. The planned Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro line had been delayed for many years due to land-related issues. This challenge has now been overcome after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave approval for the use of land owned by the Delhi Jal Board for the project.

This land will be transferred to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of Metro Phase IV. It is essential for constructing an elevated track between Rithala and Rohini Sector 25. With this approval, the work on the long-delayed metro corridor is anticipated to proceed much more quickly.

21 Elevated Metro Stations

The Rithala–Kundli Metro corridor will significantly enhance travel between Delhi and Haryana. This new line is expected to reduce road traffic and lower air pollution in busy areas such as Rohini, Bawana, and Narela in north-west Delhi.

Improved metro access will also support the growth of local industries and housing areas. The corridor will connect with the existing Red Line, making it easier for passengers to travel across different parts of Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR). People living in outer and less-developed areas are likely to benefit the most from this improved public transport option.

The Detailed Project Report predicts that approximately 1.26 lakh people are expected to use this metro line daily once it starts operating, which is scheduled for around 2028. In the coming decades, daily passenger numbers could increase to nearly 3.8 lakh by 2055.

Land Issue Resolved

The metro will directly serve developing areas such as Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli. These locations are experiencing large-scale housing projects, including thousands of new flats in Narela, along with plans for universities and educational centres. The metro link will make these areas more attractive for residents, students, and businesses.

Under the new decision, the Delhi Jal Board will lease a small portion of land at the Rithala sewage treatment plant to DMRC for 99 years. Additional land will be provided temporarily for four years to support the construction work.

DMRC will pay over ₹75 lakh for the land, which will be used exclusively for building the metro. This clearance is expected to accelerate construction and support the overall development of Narela as a residential, educational, and sports hub.