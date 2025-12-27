Commuters on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line have flagged alleged illegal fund collection by aggressive groups operating in pairs, including in women-only coaches, raising serious concerns over surveillance and passenger safety.

Commuters on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line have reported a worrying pattern of aggressive and organised illegal fund collection inside trains, raising questions about the effectiveness of surveillance measures. Several passengers allege that groups of young men and women operate in pairs, targeting commuters even in women-only coaches. The syndicate reportedly carries identical fake documents to appear legitimate, and any objections are met with aggression.

A video shared by social media user Anu Lall shows a confrontation inside a women-only coach at Chhatarpur station around 2 pm. The clip captures the woman telling the youths, “This is illegal, don’t you know that? You are travelling in the women’s coach. Do you know that? I can report this to the police. Turn around.” At one point, the girl appears to push the camera, prompting the woman to caution, “Don’t hit me.”

Pattern Of Operation Raises Alarm

Another social media post suggests that this is not an isolated incident but a recurring pattern. “It’s always a girl-boy duo. They look educated. Are these #naxals or an NGO? Who is behind them? They are all carrying the same farzi document. It’s a gang, definitely not a lone operator,” the post reads. The syndicate allegedly operates in the same manner across multiple days, indicating organised coordination rather than random begging.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded, stating, “Hi, any inconvenience is regretted. The issue has been informed to the concerned department for further action.” However, passengers argue that this is not merely an inconvenience but a criminal activity, and that the groups are trained to operate aggressively in pairs, often in women-only coaches.

Questions Over Surveillance And Security

Many commuters have questioned the efficiency of metro surveillance systems, asking why such syndicate operations continue despite CCTV coverage in coaches. Social media users have expressed frustration over the lack of preventive action.

One user commented: “Two possibilities. Those who watching live surveillance are not bothering. Nobody is watching and cameras are for showpiece. Yesterday, somebody also objected. They also use lady coach for this and always in pair.”

Another user commented: “There was a time when stringent action used to taken against violations on Delhi Metro however appears that authorities have become lax.”

The comments reflect growing concerns among Delhi Metro passengers about safety, surveillance enforcement, and the presence of organised groups taking advantage of public transport systems.

Authorities Urged To Act

Passengers have called on the DMRC, Delhi Police, CISF, and DCP Delhi Metro to investigate the matter thoroughly, identify the syndicate, and take decisive action to prevent recurrence. With multiple reports and videos circulating online, commuters are demanding accountability and stronger enforcement of metro regulations, especially in women-only coaches.