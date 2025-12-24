The Union Cabinet approved the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV A expansion, a Rs 12,015 crore project. It will add 16 km of track and 13 new stations over three years, extending the total network length to over 400 km to improve urban mobility.

Cabinet Approves Phase-IV A Expansion

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the Delhi Metro Rail Project Phase-IV A, marking a significant expansion of the capital's mass rapid transit network. Under the approved plan, 13 new stations including 10 underground and 3 elevated, will be constructed over a project duration of three years.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We all know how the Delhi Metro has positively transformed the lives of residents of Delhi and everyone who travels in and out of the city. With this expansion, a new chapter will be added to the Delhi Metro. For this purpose, a project worth Rs 12,015 crore has been sanctioned."

"The Phase-IV A expansion will add 16 kilometres to the Delhi Metro network. With this addition, the total length of the Delhi Metro is expected to cross 400 kilometres, further strengthening urban mobility in the National Capital Region," he added.

Corridor Details

The project will cover three major corridors. The Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor will span 9.9 km at a cost of Rs 9,570.4 crore. The Aerocity-Airport Terminal-1 corridor will cover 2.3 km, costing Rs 1,419.6 crore, while the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj corridor will extend 3.9 km with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,024.8 crore.

Once completed, the expansion is expected to improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and promote sustainable urban transport in Delhi.

Delhi Metro's 23rd Anniversary and Recent Accolades

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro marked 23 years of operation on Wednesday. Today, the Delhi metro network has expanded to over 352 km and 257 stations across ten lines, including the Airport Line.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was also recently selected for the esteemed ICI Awards 2025, presented by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Chennai. The recognition falls under the "Outstanding Prestressed Concrete Structure in the Country Award" category for the corridor connecting Maujpur to Majlis Park.

The Maujpur-Majlis Park corridor is a key component of Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion and serves as an extension of the existing Pink Line. Upon completion, it will mark a significant milestone by becoming India's first circular ring metro line, enhancing connectivity and urban mobility across the capital.