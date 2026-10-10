The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit gates at 45 stations on October 10 until 6 pm due to security concerns over a Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar. Initially planning to close 57 stations, authorities revised this following a Supreme Court directive to maintain partial services.
Delhi Metro commuters faced restrictions on Saturday, October 10, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed entry and exit gates at 45 stations ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The restrictions were imposed for security reasons and are scheduled to remain in place until 6 pm.
The decision followed a revision of the earlier plan to close 57 stations. The change came after the Supreme Court directed authorities to ensure that metro services were not completely suspended ahead of the planned demonstration.
In its revised update on X, the DMRC said: “Entry and exit at the 45 stations will remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 to 6 pm on October 10 due to security reasons. This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations.”
Delhi Metro: Full List of 45 Affected Stations
The stations where entry and exit gates are closed are:
- Janpath
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Rajiv Chowk
- New Delhi
- Seva Teerth
- Mandi House
- Barakhamba Road
- ITO
- Delhi Gate
- Khan Market
- Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
- Jhandewalan
- Supreme Court
- Indraprastha
- Shivaji Stadium
- Dilli Haat-INA
- Hauz Khas
- Jor Bagh
- Lajpat Nagar
- Jangpura
- Ashram
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Chawri Bazar
- Jama Masjid
- Karol Bagh
- Rajendra Place
- Vishwavidyalaya
- Kashmere Gate
- Inderlok
- Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar
- Netaji Subhash Place
- Azadpur
- Jahangirpuri
- Haiderpur Badli Mor
- Majlis Park
- Seelampur
- Maujpur-Babarpur
- Jafrabad
- Welcome
- Yamuna Vihar
- Khajuri Khas
- Shahdara
- Rithala
Can Passengers Change Metro Lines?
Interchange facilities remain available at the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station. However, commuters should check their routes before leaving, particularly if their journey involves central Delhi or the protest area.
Why Are Delhi Metro Stations Closed?
The restrictions come ahead of a CJP demonstration planned at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest has been linked to concerns over voter-list revisions, with organisers calling for the poll chief's resignation. Authorities have tightened security around central Delhi ahead of the gathering.
Passengers should check the latest DMRC advisories before travelling, as restrictions may be reviewed depending on the security situation.