DelhiMetro trends on social media after commuters face service delay on Yellow line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has informed that there is a delay in train services on the Yellow Line. Since then, #DelhiMetro has been trending on social media. According to DMRC, the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

Delhi Metro is a popular mode of transportation since it is reasonably priced, easily accessible, and can get you everywhere in the city in a short amount of time and money. These days, travel is in the headlines because of its incredibly packed terminals and late trains.

On Thursday morning, there were delays on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had advised commuters to use the Violet Line until the issue is fixed.

#DelhiMetro started trending on Twitter as several videos and photos from the metro station showed how people were trying to enter but had no space.

DMRC informed commuters about the delay in services today via their Twitter account. It was advised in the tweet that followed for metro users to travel on the Violet Line. The reason for the delay has not yet been identified.

