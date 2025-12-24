Chhattisgarh will inaugurate 115 Atal Parisar on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary. The state is observing 'Atal Nirman Varsh'. An MoU was also signed with GAIL for a new gas-based fertiliser project in the state.

Chhattisgarh Honours Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Wednesday briefed the media about the inauguration of 115 Atal Parisar across the state, marking the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25. He said that the state government is observing the year as Atal Nirman Varsh to honour Vajpayee's vision and lasting contribution to nation-building.

Highlighting Vajpayee's legacy, Sao said the former Prime Minister's initiatives, particularly the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, played a transformative role in improving connectivity and quality of life for rural India. "The Chhattisgarh created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee is touching new heights of development," he said. Sao noted that the formation of Chhattisgarh as a separate state under Vajpayee's leadership led to focused development, empowerment of women, and inclusive growth.

The deputy CM said that Atal Parisars developed 115 urban local bodies, which will be inaugurated simultaneously. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in the presence of Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, will inaugurate the Atal Parisar at Phundahar Chowk in Raipur. "This will be the first time that the status of any prominent personality is unveiled in such a number," he said.

Dy CM Sao further said, "Atal Ji was not just a politician, he was a sensible journalist and well-known poet," noting that his thoughts will continue to inspire everyone.

State Inks MoU with GAIL for Fertiliser Project

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government and GAIL (India) Limited joined hands for the development of a greenfield gas-based fertiliser project in the state. A non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this was signed in the presence of CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

The MoU was signed by Rajat Kumar, Secretary (Commerce & Industries), Government of Chhattisgarh, and Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL (India) Limited.

As per the MoU, GAIL will undertake detailed techno-economic studies to set up a urea manufacturing plant of 12.7 Lacs Metric Ton (LMT), to be strategically located along GAIL's Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline (MNJPL) corridor. Based on the techno-economic evaluation, an investment decision will be taken for setting up the fertiliser project by GAIL.

