Hundreds of women from various districts of Himachal Pradesh gathered to perform traditional folk dances during the ongoing Winter Carnival in Shimla on Wednesday, as large numbers of tourists thronged the state capital amid the Christmas and New Year festive season. The cultural presentation proved a significant draw for visitors, with women participants and tourists alike expressing enthusiasm.

Anganwadi workers and their assistants gathered in large numbers and presented vibrant performances of Nati and other folk dances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

Young women and girls also participated in the performances, noting that the platform promotes local culture and helps them learn more about their traditions.

CM Sukhu Joins the Celebration

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also joined the women in the Nati dance, drawing applause from tourists and locals, and underlining the state government's focus on cultural promotion.

Event's Growth and Cultural Significance

Speaking to ANI, Mamta Paul, Organiser and District Programme Officer, said the Winter Carnival has been celebrated continuously in Shimla for the past three years and has grown significantly in scale.

"Every year during the Winter Carnival in Shimla, we invite Anganwadi workers and their helpers to present Himachal Pradesh's art and culture. They feel very happy to be part of this event, and it becomes a major centre of attraction for tourists," Paul said.

"We started with just 50 women earlier, but gradually the number increased to hundreds and then thousands. Today, thousands of women participate in this programme. It has become a symbol of our culture and a major attraction during the Christmas and New Year festive season, while also helping us promote our cultural heritage," she added.

Participants and Tourists Share Enthusiasm

One participant, Thakur Asha Negi, said she feels fortunate to participate in the Winter Carnival every year. "It is a matter of pride for me that I come here every year and promote our culture. This event is becoming a major centre of attraction. Women are happy and enthusiastic, and we are showcasing our traditional dance and art for tourists. It is a good medium of entertainment for them, and we are presenting our culture with great excitement," she told ANI.

Young participant Manvi Rana also expressed her excitement, noting that the experience was both enriching and inspiring. "We feel very fortunate to participate in this dance. It helps us promote our art further and learn more about Himachal Pradesh's culture. We are happy that through our culture we are attracting tourists. We want more and more tourists to come here in large numbers. It is a new experience for them and a great learning experience for us as well," Rana said.

Tourists visiting Shimla expressed delight at witnessing the cultural performances. Aaishee Sen, a tourist from Kolkata, said she felt lucky to witness the folk dances during her visit. "I feel very lucky that I am in Shimla today and got the opportunity to watch these traditional folk dances. During the Christmas and New Year festival season, this cultural performance is very memorable for us. Compared to modern dances, these traditional folk dances are very attractive and truly special," Sen told ANI.

With enthusiastic participation from women performers and strong support from tourists, the folk dance programme has become a highlight of the Shimla Winter Carnival, reinforcing the cultural identity of Himachal Pradesh during the festive season.