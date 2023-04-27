Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP holds protest over expenditure on renovation of Delhi CM Kejriwal's official residence

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

    The Delhi BJP on Thursday (April 27) staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, accusing him of spending crores on renovation of his official residence. The BJP accused Kejriwal of spending nearly Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area.

    Carrying a model of a mansion, the protesters took out a march from Chandgiram Akhara on Ring Road towards the Delhi chief minister's residence. The chief minister has been occupying the Civil Lines residence after becoming chief minister in 2015. 

    War of words erupt between BJP, AAP over Arvind Kejriwal's 'Rs 45 crore home renovation'

    The BJP has alleged that CM Kejriwal, who had claimed to promote honesty and simplicity while entering politics, has built a "palace of corruption". Hitting back at the BJP, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said it was trying to divert attention from important issues.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, Singh had said.

    Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department (PWD) suggested a new house be built and this was done, he had said claiming Rs 30 crore was spent on the rebuilt house.

    Congress files police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'riots in Karnataka' remark

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
