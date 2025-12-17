Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami disbursed Rs 33.22 crore to 3,848 beneficiaries of the Self-Employment Scheme. The initiative aims to make youth job creators, curb migration, and has already created nearly 65,000 jobs in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday disbursed an amount of Rs 33.22 crore to the bank accounts of 3,848 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme through an online transfer from the Chief Minister's residence.

A Key Initiative for Local Employment

He said that the state government is committed to ensuring that the youth of Uttarakhand become job creators rather than job seekers.

He described the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme as one of the state's key initiatives, which has played a significant role in curbing migration, promoting reverse migration, and generating local employment. The Chief Minister said that migrant workers who returned during the COVID-19 period, young entrepreneurs, artisans, handicraftsmen, and educated unemployed youth are the primary beneficiaries of the scheme.

Scheme Performance and Impact

According to the Chief Minister's Office, under the scheme, native and permanent residents of the state are being provided with loan facilities through nationalised, cooperative, and regional rural banks for the manufacturing, service, and trade sectors.

The permissible project cost is up to Rs 25 lakh for manufacturing units and up to Rs 10 lakh for service and trade units. A margin money subsidy ranging from 15 to 25 per cent of the project cost is being provided under the scheme. While the initial target was to cover approximately 32,000 beneficiaries, more than 35,000 have already benefited. Loans totalling over Rs 1,389 crore have been disbursed under the scheme, creating approximately 64,966 new jobs. The Chief Minister said this proves that the scheme is not limited to paperwork but is being effectively implemented on the ground.

Launch of MSY 2.0 with Enhanced Benefits

Calling it a "game changer scheme" for small traders and self-reliance in the state, the Chief Minister said that in view of its success, the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme 2.0 (MSY 2.0) has been launched from 2025, integrating the MSY and Nano schemes. Under the new framework, the subsidy limit has been increased from 15 per cent to 30 per cent. In addition, an extra 5 per cent subsidy has been provided under the geographical, social, and product boosters, making the scheme economically and socially empowering, a release said.

A Foundation for a Self-Reliant Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister said that subsidies have been transferred directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts through online mode, reflecting the government's transparent, technology-driven, and corruption-free working system. He emphasised that the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme is not merely a scheme but a strong foundation for a self-reliant Uttarakhand.

The government's goal, he said, is to promote local enterprises in every district, employment in every village, and work in the hands of every youth. He added that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the state government is working to make the youth of Uttarakhand self-reliant through self-employment.

Success Stories from Beneficiaries

During the programme, the Chief Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme.

Smart Library in Champawat

Kamal Singh Partholi from Lohaghat, Champawat, said that he availed a loan of Rs 10 lakh under the scheme to set up a smart library, which currently caters to 130 students, with plans to develop an e-library as well.

Vehicle Servicing in Udham Singh Nagar

Pradeep Agarwal from Udham Singh Nagar said he took a loan of Rs 10 lakh to start a vehicle servicing business; previously, he worked in bicycle repair.

Fitness Club in Uttarkashi

Jaspal from Uttarkashi shared that he took a loan of Rs 10 lakh to establish a fitness club and is now expanding it further.

Quilt Manufacturing in Pauri Garhwal

Ayan Mansuri from Pauri Garhwal said he secured a loan of Rs 10 lakh for quilt and mattress manufacturing, which has created direct and indirect employment for several people, and his business turnover is estimated to reach Rs 3 crore this year.

Mobile Sales in Bageshwar

Champa Devi from Bageshwar said she took a loan of Rs 7 lakh for a mobile sales and service business, which has significantly improved her livelihood. (ANI)