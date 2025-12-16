DMRC begins construction on the Delhi Metro Phase 4 Golden Line extension. Find out the 8 new stations on the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block route set to transform South Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially started construction on a vital part of the Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 project. This involves the extension of the Golden Line between Lajpat Nagar and Saket G Block. The new route is anticipated to significantly enhance transportation across South Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block route is expected to be approximately 8.4 kilometres long and will consist of eight metro stations. These stations will be situated at Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, and Saket G Block. Once completed, the line will offer a quicker and more efficient means of travel between key residential, commercial, and office areas.

DMRC Phase 4 Project

Construction officially commenced with the driving of the first test pile and a ground-breaking ceremony held near Saket at Pushpa Bhawan. The ceremony was attended by Dr Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC, along with senior officials from DMRC and representatives from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the company responsible for constructing this section of the corridor.

The Golden Line is planned to play a crucial role in improving metro connectivity in South Delhi. The new line will link with the Magenta Line at Chirag Delhi. It will also connect with both the Violet Line and the Pink Line at Lajpat Nagar, facilitating smoother transfers for daily commuters.

DMRC has stated that work on other Phase 4 corridors is also progressing. These include the Inderlok to Indraprastha route and the Rithala to Narela extension. Although construction on these sections has not yet begun, tendering and other preparatory activities are currently underway.