Final results of Punjab's Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections declared. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made significant gains, especially in rural areas, while the Congress party also registered a strong performance across various segments.

Final results of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Punjab were declared on Thursday, bringing clarity to the political landscape at the grassroots level. According to the officially declared results, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged with a significant presence across several districts, registering wins in multiple Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti seats, particularly in rural pockets where the party has been expanding its organisational base.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Party Performances and Results

The Congress party also put up a strong performance, securing victories in a number of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti segments. Party leaders described the results as a reflection of public support at the local level.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to retain influence in select areas, winning seats in traditional strongholds, while party leaders said the results underline continued support among rural voters.

Independent candidates also made notable gains, winning several seats in both Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, indicating the importance of local issues and personalities in these elections.

Peaceful Conclusion of Elections

Officials said the counting process was completed peacefully under tight security arrangements, and no major untoward incident was reported from any counting centre.

AAP Leaders React to Outcome

Reacting to the results, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, speaking at a press conference in Mohali, said, "Wherever our candidates have lost by a small margin in Punjab, they will introspect, analyse their mistakes, reach out to people, and connect with them."

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal termed the outcome a sweeping mandate for the party. "The results of Block Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections indicate that the Aam Aadmi Party has swept the elections with around 70 per cent of the seats. This is a huge thing," Kejriwal said.

Role of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti

The Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti bodies play a key role in rural administration, development planning and implementation of welfare schemes at the district and block levels. (ANI)