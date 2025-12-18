TVK founder Vijay attacked the ruling DMK in Erode, accusing it of 'ugly politics' and false propaganda. He called the DMK an 'evil force' and framed the political battle as one between a 'pure force' (TVK) and an 'evil force' (DMK).

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK during a public meeting in Erode, accusing the party of spreading false propaganda and indulging in "ugly politics" to obstruct TVK's growth.

Referring to issues such as the NEET exemption and gas cylinder subsidies, Vijay alleged that the DMK has been running a continuous series of false campaigns. He remarked that "DMK and problems are stuck together like Fevicol and cannot be separated." Vijay said the ruling party's only agenda is to prevent TVK from emerging as a strong political alternative. "I am able to understand ugly politics, but we will never practice such politics," he asserted.

TVK's Vision and Stance on Welfare

Highlighting TVK's vision, Vijay said that during the Kancheepuram meeting, the party had clearly listed out what it would do if it came to power. Clarifying his stance on welfare schemes, he stated that he is not opposed to subsidies but condemned the DMK for allegedly defaming people by labelling them as "OC".

Questioning Government's Performance

Questioning the government's performance, Vijay asked under which administration school dropout rates had increased, while claiming that Tamil Nadu only "acts" as if it tops in education. He also promised that under TVK's rule, there would be no compromise on law and order.

'Battle Between Pure and Evil Forces'

In one of his strongest statements, Vijay repeatedly described the DMK as an "evil force", while calling TVK a "pure force." He said the current political battle in Tamil Nadu is between these two forces. Reflecting on past politics, Vijay said he now understands why former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had taken such a tough stand against the DMK.

'I Stand With the People'

Concluding his speech, Vijay expressed solidarity with the people, saying, "I stand with the people, and the people stand with me." He urged attendees to return home safely and reminded them of their importance. The event ended with Vijay taking a selfie with the crowd, which he called the "Erode Selfie," his trademark gesture.

