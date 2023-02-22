Delhi MCD election: AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal becomes new deputy mayor

Delhi MCD election: After Shelly Oberoi, Aam Aadmi Party's Aaley Md Iqbal became the Deputy Mayor. He got 147 votes, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kamal Bagri bagged 116 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Aaley Mohammad Iqbal was elected Delhi's new deputy mayor on Wednesday. He received 147 votes as opposed to 116 for BJP politician Kamal Bagri. A total of 265 votes were to be cast for selection of Delhi deputy mayor out of which 2 votes were counted as invalid.

Earlier, AAP's Shelly Oberoi had been elected as the combined Municipal Corporation of Delhi's first mayor. She garnered 150 of the 266 total votes, compared to Rekha Gupta of the BJP who received 116.

This was the fourth time that a mayor had been chosen after previous elections were called off due to controversy over the distribution of voting rights among nominated members.

The Supreme Court ruled on the case, concluding that the Lt. Governor's candidates for the Municipal Corporation cannot cast votes to choose the mayor. The AAP won 134 of 250 wards in the first municipal election held after the merging of the MCD and redrawing of constituencies last year. The BJP finished second after controlling the civic body for 15 years.

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, the son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, won Chandini Mahal Ward No. 76 by a record margin of more than 17,000 votes. Irfan Malik of the BJP and Mohammad Hamid of the Congress were his opponents.

