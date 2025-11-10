The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of 12 candidates, including eight women, for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections. The party expressed confidence in a landslide victory. The Aam Aadmi Party also announced its candidates.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released the list of 12 candidates for the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections to be held on November 30.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the candidates were selected after extensive discussions. "We have ensured that the candidates are selected based on merit and winnability criteria. Based on our work in the Central, State, and MCD governments, we will win with a landslide victory," Sachdeva said. Eight of the BJP's candidates are women.

BJP Candidate List

The BJP's Jaipal Singh Saral will contest from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka B, and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan.

Other BJP candidates in the list include Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement.

Election Schedule and Previous Holdings

The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

The BJP held nine of the 12 wards earlier, and AAP councillors represented the remaining three. Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh-B ward, which she relinquished after winning the Assembly polls earlier this year, and subsequently became Delhi's chief minister.

Aam Aadmi Party Announces Candidates

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party also announced its candidates for the bypolls.

For AAP, the bypoll holds significant political importance as it presents a major test for the party to gauge the public mood following its electoral setback in the Assembly election earlier this year.

The AAP's Ram Swaroop Kanojia will contest from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash.

Geeta Rawat has been named AAP candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will contest from Shalimar Bagh B.

Seema Vikas Goel has been fielded from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal.

Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Keshav Chauhan from Dichao Kalan. (ANI)