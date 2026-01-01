Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has appealed to property taxpayers to use the SUNIYO amnesty scheme for a waiver of past dues before FY 2020-21. The scheme, extended to Jan 31, 2026, has already collected Rs 803.61 crore from 1,66,587 taxpayers.

SUNIYO Scheme Offers Tax Amnesty

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has urged all eligible property taxpayers within the jurisdiction of MCD to avail the benefit under the property tax amnesty scheme 2025-26 'SUNIYO'.

According to a release, under SUMPATTIKAR NIPTAAN YOJANA (SUNIYO), taxpayers can avail a complete waiver of property tax along with interest and penalties, prior to the financial year 2020-21, provided they pay the principal amount of property tax, without any interest and penalty, for the current year (2025-26) and the previous five financial years (i.e., FYs 2020-21 to 2024-25). The Scheme has been further extended up to 31st January, 2026, with a 5% late fee.

The Mayor said, "We appeal to all property owners/occupiers to make full use of this golden opportunity under the SUNIYO scheme and settle their outstanding property tax dues without incurring any further penalties or interest."

Scheme's Impact on Tax Collection

Over 1.6 Lakh Taxpayers Benefit from SUNIYO

The Mayor highlighted that citizens are actively participating in the Tax Amnesty scheme, availing the benefit of the SUNIYO scheme. To date, 1,66,587 taxpayers have already benefited from this initiative and paid the property tax to the tune of Rs 803.61 crore up to 31st December 2025. Out of which, Rs 188.28 crore of property tax is collected from a total of 1,20,157 residential properties, while Rs 615.32 crore of property tax is collected from 46,430 non-residential properties.

It is also to be highlighted that 90,139 new taxpayers have availed the benefits of the SUNIYO Scheme and paid property tax for the first time, and tax collection from these first-time taxpayers under the SUNIYO is Rs. 312.45 Cr.

Overall Tax Revenue Sees Significant Growth

The Mayor has further highlighted that total tax collection as on 31st December, 2025, for the current year (including SUNIYO Scheme) is Rs. 2642.80 Cr. from 12,42,875 taxpayers, vis-a-vis tax collection of Rs. 1859.77 Cr. from 10,31,177 taxpayers over the corresponding period. It indicates that there is an increase of 42.1% in tax collection and a 20.52% increase in the number of taxpayers over the corresponding period.

It is worthwhile to mention here that total tax collection for the FY 2024-25 was Rs. 2132.29 Cr. from 11,33,161 taxpayers, which is significantly less than the tax collection for the current financial year as on date, he added. (ANI)