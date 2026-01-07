RJD MP Manoj Jha condemned the Delhi govt's nighttime demolition drive at Turkman Gate as 'insensitive'. Meanwhile, police said stones were pelted at officials, injuring five cops. Five people have been detained in connection with the incident.

RJD MP slams 'insensitive' night demolition

RJD MP Manoj Jha questioned the Delhi government's decision to conduct an anti-encroachment demolition drive at night, stating it was an "intolerable and insensitive step." Speaking with ANI, Manoj Jha said that people were living there and the government should've made alternative arrangements before conducting the demolition drive. "In which country of the world do you carry out this work in the cold night of January? This is an intolerable and insensitive step by the government. People are living there. The government should make alternative arrangements. This behaviour is not appropriate when people are sleeping on a cold January night," Manoj Jha said.

Stone pelting during drive; 5 cops injured

Around 25-30 people pelted stones at the police and MCD officials after they arrived with JCBs on the intervening night of January 6 and January 7 for an anti-encroachment demolition drive near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, according to police. Delhi Police have detained five people from the Chandni Mahal area in connection with the stone-pelting incident. Five police personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident. They have been treated at the nearby hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central District, Nidhin Valsan said.

Police Action and Investigation

"Last night, MCD staff came here with JCBs. We had informed about the court's order to the people. Around 150 people gathered here. People were curious to know what was happening. We advised them to leave the site. 25-30 people started pelting stones at the police. In retaliation, we had to use force. After pushing them back, we started the demolition. Five police officers were injured during the stone pelting. Thier injuries are minor in nature," DCP Valsan said.

"We are also examining CCTV camera footage, drone cameras were deployed yesterday, and videos are circulating on social media; we are investigating all of them. Action will be taken against anyone found guilty," DCP Valsan added.

Demolition based on court order: Delhi Minister

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood assured punishment for the people who pelted stones at the police and MCD officials. "This is an unfortunate incident. There was a court order against the commercial establishments that had been built around the mosque. This action is being taken in accordance with that court order. It is wrong to stop this action. The guilty will be punished, and some of them have also been arrested," he said.