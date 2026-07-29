Delhi Police's AATS arrested Zubair in Ghazipur, seizing an Italy-made pistol and live cartridges. The arrest followed a tip-off about illegal arms trafficking. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are on to uncover the wider network.

In a major crackdown against illegal arms trafficking, the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of East District arrested an accused, identified as Zubair, for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition. Police recovered one Italy-made semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges, and a Suzuki Access scooter allegedly used to transport the weapon.

Police Operation Based on Tip-off

According to a press release, acting on the directions of senior officers to curb illegal arms trafficking and strengthen crime control, the AATS had been continuously gathering intelligence. A dedicated team was constituted for the operation. As per the release, the team received specific information on Tuesday that a person would be arriving with an illegal firearm and live cartridges. Based on the tip-off, a trap was laid near the Paper Market, Mulla Colony, IFC, Ghazipur, Delhi. During the operation, Zubair was apprehended and found in possession of one semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges. The scooter allegedly used for transporting the weapon was also seized.

Investigation Progresses

In this connection, an FIR has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. The accused has been arrested and taken into police remand. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had purchased the pistol and cartridges from a supplier with the intention of selling them further for illegal profit. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the illegal arms supply network. Further investigation is in progress.