A man, Abdul Kadir, opened fire in Delhi's Govindpuri after a minor argument, injuring two people, including a bystander. The accused, who has a criminal record, was arrested by Delhi Police within two hours of the shooting incident.

A minor argument took a violent turn in Delhi's Govindpuri area when a man opened fire, leaving two people injured, including a bystander. The accused, identified as Abdul Kadir alias Lalla, was arrested within two hours of the incident, and police recovered blood-stained clothes and an empty cartridge from his possession, according to an official Delhi Police release.

Details of the Attack

According to the press release, a PCR call was received (DD No. 9A) on November 2 at 1:00 AM at PS Govindpuri. The caller reported that her brother-in-law had been shot near Sant Nirankari School and is on the way to the hospital.

Upon arrival at the scene, police staff ascertained that the victim, Rajkumar, was present on the back side of a Jagran chowki when the accused, Abdul Kadir alias Lalla, also arrived. An altercation broke out & escalated between them. After that, the accused allegedly fired three rounds at Rajkumar, during which he sustained gunshot wounds. Aman Joshi, a bystander, also sustained a gunshot injury to his hand below the elbow.

The injured were initially rushed to Mazidia Hospital and were later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. A case FIR No. u/s 109(1) BNS & 25/27 Arms Act was registered at PS Govindpuri, the press release said.

Swift Arrest and Investigation

The release further added that, sensing the gravity of the offence, a dedicated team comprising Insp. Vineet Malik, HC Jaibhagwan, HC Dinesh Chand, HC Dinesh, and Ct. Deepak was assigned to work out the case. The team developed local intelligence, and through technical analysis, the accused, Abdul Kadir alias Lalla, who had fled the scene after the incident and was planning to flee Delhi, was apprehended within two hours by the team.

Further investigation into the case is underway to recover the weapon used in the commission of the offence.

Profile of the Accused

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused runs a meat shop at his residence. He also revealed that he was involved in a heated altercation with the victim. In a fit of anger, he fired upon the accused, resulting in the victim sustaining serious injuries. The police have recovered blood-stained clothes and one empty cartridge.

The accused Abdul Kadir alias Lalla has a significant criminal record and is a BC of P.S. Govind Puri. He was recently released on bail two months ago in a case (FIR No. 380/13 u/s 302 IPC, PS Govindpuri) and was last arrested in the same case on a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW). He is previously involved in 07 criminal cases, the press release said. (ANI)