New Delhi: In a chilling crime driven by love, money, and suspicion, a 29-year-old man from Delhi has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in a suitcase in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Satendra Yadav, a construction worker, confessed to killing Neelesh (23) after an argument over a financial dispute and suspected infidelity.

Relationship turns deadly over ₹5.3 lakh loan

According to police, Neelesh, a resident of Trilokpuri in East Delhi, had loaned Satendra ₹5.3 lakh over the course of their relationship. On May 28, she visited Yadav at his flat in West Vinod Nagar, demanding repayment of ₹2 lakh. The argument escalated, and in a fit of rage, Satendra strangled her using a scarf.

Body dumped in suitcase, traced to Hapur

After the murder, Yadav packed Neelesh’s body into a blue suitcase and kept it at home until dark. He then drove his black TUV vehicle to Pilkhuwa in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, and dumped the suitcase near the Sikheda canal. On the way, he destroyed her mobile phone near Ghazipur to erase digital traces.

On May 30, a decomposed body was discovered inside a suitcase in the Pilkhuwa area. Following a missing person report filed by Neelesh’s father on May 28 at Mayur Vihar Police Station, Delhi Police worked with UP authorities to identify the body.

Arrest, recovery of evidence

Yadav was arrested on June 5 near the Sikheda canal bridge. Police recovered crucial evidence, including Neelesh’s bank passbook, Aadhaar, PAN card, KYC documents, cheques, and the vehicle used in the crime. CCTV footage showed Yadav dragging a suitcase, which further incriminated him.

A relationship rooted in care turned fatal

Yadav told investigators that their relationship began when Neelesh was undergoing treatment for kidney issues. He supported her financially and emotionally but later grew suspicious of her loyalty. "I loved her and helped her during her illness, but she took advantage of me," he told police. "Whenever I called, her phone was busy. I suspected she was seeing someone else."

Police are now probing whether the funds given to Yadav were for their planned marriage.