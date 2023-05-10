Delhi man high on drugs, watched porn, walked 40 km to find, rape and kill children; convicted

Ravindra Kumar killed 30 children in Delhi during a seven-year period. He used to get high on drugs, watch pornographic films and go in search of children to sexually assault and then kill them.

A man, working as a labourer in Delhi, would get high on drugs, watch pornographic films and go in search of children to sexually assault and then kill them, the police said. Ravinder Kumar, who worked as a labourer in Delhi’s Karala before his arrest, targeted around 30 children between 2008 and 2015.

He used to entice children in the dark with money or treats when their parents—the majority of whom were laborers—fell asleep in their jhuggis, the police said. According to the media report, he used to molest children in a remote location and kill the majority of them out of dread of being detected.

In two weeks, the court, which has already found him guilty in one case, will decide the exact length of his sentence. The 32-year-old has admitted to a number of his offences and led police to the scenes of his sexual assaults.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra

In 2015, Kumar was detained in connection with the murder of a six-year-old. During his interrogation, the police also rescued a minor boy, who was sodomised by Kumar, from Delhi’s Begumpur area.

In 2008, 18-year-old Ravindra Kumar came to Delhi from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh in search of work. His mother was a domestic helper who worked at people's houses while his father was a plumber.

A few days after arriving in Delhi, Ravindra developed a drug addiction and acquired a video tape with a pornographic movie. He soon established a terrible pattern.

Also Read | Assam explores idea of prohibiting polygamy; Sarma denies move towards UCC

According to the authorities, Ravindra Kumar would work all day as a labourer before becoming drunk at night. He would go to bed in a slum between eight o'clock and one in the morning, then get up and start looking for kids. In search of prey, he would occasionally go up to 40 miles through slums and construction zones.

He would entice the kids with 10-rupee notes and sweets before escorting them to a remote location. The oldest victim was 12 years old, while the youngest was 6 years old.