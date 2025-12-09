PM Narendra Modi was felicitated by NDA leaders. He will host a dinner for NDA MPs on Dec 11 to enhance coordination and discuss strategy for the Winter Session and upcoming Assembly polls. Parliament is also set to discuss election reforms.

NDA Leaders Felicitate PM Modi, Dinner Planned to Boost Coordination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA leaders at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting being held today at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building (PLB). The leaders of the National Democratic Alliance presented a huge garland to PM Modi upon his arrival to attend the meeting on Tuesday. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, JDU MP Sanjay Jha, NCP MP Praful Patel, Union Minister S Jaishankar, L Murugan, and other leaders also arrived for the meeting.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to host a special dinner for all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on December 11 as part of efforts to strengthen coordination, enhance engagement and streamline floor strategy during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. According to a senior BJP leader, the proposed dinner meeting is intended to create a platform for an open and constructive exchange of ideas among alliance partners.

It is expected to provide the Prime Minister with an opportunity to discuss legislative priorities, review the government's broader agenda for the session and reinforce the NDA's collective political roadmap. Senior ministers, floor leaders and MPs from all constituent parties of the alliance are expected to participate in the interaction. The discussions will also include preparatory strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam, with coalition partners likely to fine-tune their approaches ahead of crucial state polls

Parliament to Debate Election Reforms

Meanwhile, the lower house of Parliament is set to take up the issue of election reforms for discussion. This will include a discussion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in various states. The opposition parties have been demanding a debate on SIR for months, with Congress alleging discrepancies in the voter list. The Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the discussion in the Lok Sabha today. The Lok Sabha LoP has been a vocal critic of SIR alleging that the government is using the process to delete genuine voters. (ANI)