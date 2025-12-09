A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people. The Arpora-based club operated on an expired license. A Lookout Circular has been issued for the owners who fled to Phuket after the incident.

Magisterial Inquiry Launched After 25 Die in Goa Club Fire

A magisterial inquiry has been launched into the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, Goa, which claimed 25 lives. Authorities have visited the site, summoned all relevant documents, and are investigating lapses that allowed the club to operate despite expired licenses, while the state government is extending full support to victims' families, the press note said.

The massive blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Arpora, triggering a high-casualty incident. The Goa government formed the committee to probe into the incident.

Probe Reveals Expired License, Failure to Act

On Monday, the press note said that the Magisterial inquiry was initiated, and the Committee visited the site and called for all relevant documents. Further, it is noted that the Sarpanch had signed NOCs for electricity and water connections, House repairs, and a Trade License, amongst other permissions. The premise continued to run after the expiry of the Trade License since March 2024. Under Section 72-A of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, the local body is empowered to seal such premises. However, they failed to do so.

Government Action: Victim Support and Safety Audits

Identification of all the deceased has been conducted. So far, the mortal remains of 20 have been shifted to their native place. The government has provided complete support to the victims for transportation of the deceased along with the next of kin to their native place. The Revenue authorities have sealed two other commercial establishments, including one named Romeo Lane, and all documents are under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, a committee has been constituted to audit safety standards of similar clubs and establishments, with work on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) already underway.

Police Hunt for Accused Owners Who Fled Country

Following the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), the Goa police dispatched a team to Delhi to raid the addresses of the accused Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. Since they were not available, notices under appropriate legal provisions were pasted on their residences.

By the evening of December 7, a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued against both at the request of the Goa police. The Bureau of Immigration in Mumbai confirmed that both accused had flown to Phuket on flight 6E 1073 at 5:30 am on December 7, immediately after the incident, indicating an intent to evade investigation.

Goa police are coordinating with the Interpol Division of CBI to apprehend Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra at the earliest. Additionally, Bharat Kohli was apprehended in Delhi and brought to Goa on transit remand for further questioning. (ANI)